Now you can cook the perfect healthy egg every time with this stylish Nostalgia Classic Retro 14-Egg Cooker! Have to deal busy schedules or picky eaters? No problem! This cooker can make hard boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, various salads and more - and can even be used to steam vegetables and make dumplings! With a touch of a button, cooking eggs has never been easier - just add your desired water and the alarm will sound once the eggs are done. All parts are detachable, making it easy to clean. This is the best way to prepare quick, healthy breakfasts!

ONE-TOUCH COOKING: Simply fill up the measuring cup to your desired water level, choosing between soft, medium or hard boiled, turn it on and within minutes the alarm will let you know that breakfast is served!

14-EGG CAPACITY: Each egg tray allows you to cook up to 7 large eggs at a time, delivering healthy, consistent results the way you like it

EGG-CELENT RECIPES: This egg cooker can make a variety of eggs such as soft, medium or hard-boiled eggs, egg whites, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, omelets, various salads, deviled eggs, egg sandwiches.

CLASSIC RETRO DESIGN: This unit has a retro look that features an LED-lighted Power Gauge on the front that lets you know when the unit is ready to start and when it's running, as well as a sleek-chrome ON/OFF lever on the side

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Keep your hands safe with the cool-touch handles, allowing you to open and close the lid without burning yourself

INCLUDED: Measuring cup with egg piercing tip, two egg trays and an egg poacher/scrambled egg bowl are all included

EASY-TO-CLEAN: Egg trays and bowl are detachable, making clean up a breeze

COMPACT DESIGN: Its sleek, small design makes it a must have for smaller kitchens, dorms, apartments and campers/RVs!

EGG SIZE: Best used with large or smaller-sized eggs