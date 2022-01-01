Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Nostalgia Classic Retro Snow Cone Maker - Aqua
1 ctUPC: 0008267700093
Purchase Options
Product Details
Make delicious snow cones anytime! Simply add ice cubes to the top compartment, and let the stainless steel cutting blades do the rest. Makes one snow cone at a time and includes a reusable snow cone cup.
- PARTY PLEASER: Easy way to make delicious, fluffy snow cones - making this perfect for birthday parties and other big events!
- NOSTALGIA SNOW CONE KITS: Unit works perfectly with all Nostalgia snow cone kits - try the Snow Cone Kit (SCK3), Snow Cone Syrups (SCS160), or the Straws and Cups (SCSTRAWCUP20)
- STAINLESS STEEL CUTTING BLADES: The precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades equipped with this machine work quickly and efficiently to shave ice cubes into delicious, fluffy snow-like ice
- CLASSIC RETRO DESIGN: This unit has classic retro styling with chrome accents.
- STANDARD ICE CUBES: Fill the shaving cage with regular-sized ice cubes for best results!
- SAFETY FIRST: A safety switch is built into the shaving mechanism to keep hands safe
- PERFECT SIZE: This unit is the perfect size to fit on a kitchen countertop or a small side table, making it easy to serve snow cones wherever you go!
- ACCESSORIES: Includes one (8 oz.) reusable plastic snow cone so you can easily serve snow cones
- TIDY STORAGE: Convenient cord storage in bottom of unit
- EXTRA STABILITY: Suction cup feet keep the unit in place and provide extra stability during use