Make delicious snow cones anytime! Simply add ice cubes to the top compartment, and let the stainless steel cutting blades do the rest. Makes one snow cone at a time and includes a reusable snow cone cup.

PARTY PLEASER: Easy way to make delicious, fluffy snow cones - making this perfect for birthday parties and other big events!

NOSTALGIA SNOW CONE KITS: Unit works perfectly with all Nostalgia snow cone kits - try the Snow Cone Kit (SCK3), Snow Cone Syrups (SCS160), or the Straws and Cups (SCSTRAWCUP20)

STAINLESS STEEL CUTTING BLADES: The precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades equipped with this machine work quickly and efficiently to shave ice cubes into delicious, fluffy snow-like ice

CLASSIC RETRO DESIGN: This unit has classic retro styling with chrome accents.

STANDARD ICE CUBES: Fill the shaving cage with regular-sized ice cubes for best results!

SAFETY FIRST: A safety switch is built into the shaving mechanism to keep hands safe

PERFECT SIZE: This unit is the perfect size to fit on a kitchen countertop or a small side table, making it easy to serve snow cones wherever you go!

ACCESSORIES: Includes one (8 oz.) reusable plastic snow cone so you can easily serve snow cones

TIDY STORAGE: Convenient cord storage in bottom of unit

EXTRA STABILITY: Suction cup feet keep the unit in place and provide extra stability during use