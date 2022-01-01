Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia Classic RetroWave Microwave - White/Chrome
1 ctUPC: 0008267700099
Product Details
This 0.7 cubic foot microwave still has all the conveniences of modern microwaves, while still staying true to its clean and sleek classic retro design. It features 8-pre programmed cooking settings and a bright LED display, making usability simple. Five power levels and 700-watts of power are perfect for reheating leftovers or cooking food.
- 700-WATTS COOKING POWER: at 0.7 cubic feet, this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foods
- CHILD LOCK: lock the control panel using the child safety lock option to prevent accidental use or access by children
- CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING SETTINGS: 8 pre-programmed cooking settings and delay timer provide options for the optimal heating of foods (Popcorn, Reheat, Beverage, Pizza, Potato, Vegetable, Meat, Fish)
- DEFROST: for all your frozen foods, defrost so you can enjoy more flavorful foods
- DIGITAL CLOCK: easy-to-read green LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting
- EVEN COOKING: 10-inch rotating glass carousel helps cook food evenly
- EXPRESS COOKING: cook your leftovers with just a touch of a button by touching the Express button – starting a 30 second cooking cycle. You may add time in 30 second increments up to 1.5 minutes
- MULTI-SEQUENCE COOKING: Allows you to use up to four separate cooking sequences for each cooking program for special recipes
- RETRO ACCENTS: a sleek chrome door handle, control panel and accents add fun and flair to this unique retro-styled appliance
- SIMPLE PROGRAM DIAL: easily navigate cooking settings with simple turn-and-push program dial