Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia Coca-Cola 12-Cup Hot Air Popcorn Maker
1 ctUPC: 0008267726150
Purchase Options
Product Details
Make anyone look twice! Featuring the Coca-Cola logo and design elements is a table-top sized party pleaser. In just minutes, family and friends can enjoy the fresh taste of crunchy, delicious popcorn! Its electric popping system uses hot air instead of oil, producing a light and healthy snack. The unit comes with a measuring cap that assures the proper amount of kernels are used in each batch. Enjoy the fresh taste of hot popcorn in minutes!
- Pops up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Perfect for use with all Nostalgia Popcorn Kits! (Theater Hot Air Kit-KPK400, PPB600-Reusable Popcorn Bowls)
- Healthy, oil-free popping
- Includes measuring cap to ensure proper amount of kernels
- Unique popping chamber design creates swirling airflow that results in fewer unpopped kernels
- Convenient countertop size