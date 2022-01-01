Nostalgia Coca-Cola 12-Cup Hot Air Popcorn Maker Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nostalgia Coca-Cola 12-Cup Hot Air Popcorn Maker

1 ctUPC: 0008267726150
Purchase Options

Product Details

Make anyone look twice! Featuring the Coca-Cola logo and design elements is a table-top sized party pleaser. In just minutes, family and friends can enjoy the fresh taste of crunchy, delicious popcorn! Its electric popping system uses hot air instead of oil, producing a light and healthy snack. The unit comes with a measuring cap that assures the proper amount of kernels are used in each batch. Enjoy the fresh taste of hot popcorn in minutes!

  • Pops up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
  • Perfect for use with all Nostalgia Popcorn Kits! (Theater Hot Air Kit-KPK400, PPB600-Reusable Popcorn Bowls)
  • Healthy, oil-free popping
  • Includes measuring cap to ensure proper amount of kernels
  • Unique popping chamber design creates swirling airflow that results in fewer unpopped kernels
  • Convenient countertop size