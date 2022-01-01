Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia Countertop Microwave Oven - Aqua
1 ctUPC: 0008267765197
Product Details
Even Cooking : Rotating glass carousel helps cook food evenly.
Retro Accents : A sleek chrome door handle, control panel and accents add fun and flair to this unique retro-styled appliance.
Simple Program Dial : Easily navigate cooking settings with simple turn-and-push program dial.
700-Watts Cooking Power : At 0.7 cubic foot, this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foods.
Convenient Cooking Controls : 12 pre-programmed cooking settings, delay timer and express cooking provide options for the optimal heating of popular foods like popcorn, pizza, potatoes, veggies and more.
Digital Clock : Easy-to-read LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting.