Even Cooking : Rotating glass carousel helps cook food evenly.

Retro Accents : A sleek chrome door handle, control panel and accents add fun and flair to this unique retro-styled appliance.

Simple Program Dial : Easily navigate cooking settings with simple turn-and-push program dial.

700-Watts Cooking Power : At 0.7 cubic foot, this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foods.

Convenient Cooking Controls : 12 pre-programmed cooking settings, delay timer and express cooking provide options for the optimal heating of popular foods like popcorn, pizza, potatoes, veggies and more.

Digital Clock : Easy-to-read LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting.