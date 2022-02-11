800-WATTS COOKING POWER: At 0.9 cubic foot, this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foods.

CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING SETTINGS : 12 pre-programmed cooking settings and delay timer provide options for the optimal heating of popular foods like popcorn, pizza, potatoes, veggies and more.

DIGITAL CLOCK: Easy-to-read LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting.

EVEN COOKING: Rotating glass carousel helps cook food evenly.

RETRO ACCENTS: A sleek chrome door handle, control panel and accents add fun and flair to this unique retro-styled appliance.

SIMPLE PROGRAM DIAL : Easily navigate cooking settings with simple turn-and-push program dial.