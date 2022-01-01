Make perfectly toasted, hot and melty cheese sandwiches in just minutes! Now with extra-wide toasting slots, simply place your assembled cheese sandwich in the toasting basket, adjust the dial to your doneness preference, and then toast. The toasting baskets work to hold each sandwich in place while they cook to melty perfection. Who knew making delicious grilled cheese sandwiches was as simple as making toast!

2 EXTRA WIDE SLOTS: Making it easier to over-stuff your cheese sandwich, the extra-wide slots on this toaster allow you to add extra ingredients - like ham, bacon, tomatoes and more cheese!

REMOVABLE TOASTING BASKETS: Two reusable toasting baskets conveniently hold your cheese sandwich in place while toasting.

ADJUSTABLE TOASTING DIAL: Select your preferred doneness on the toasting dial and create your perfect melted grilled cheese sandwich.

SIMPLE CONTROLS: Equipped with Cancel, Preheat, and Defrost functions.

COOL-TOUCH: The housing and handles stay cool to the touch for keeping hands safe.

CORD WRAP: Storage is made easy and tidy with a cord wrap located in the bottom of the unit.

EASY CLEANING: Remove the toasting baskets and drip tray for simple cleaning.

Model: GCT2