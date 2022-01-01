Bring the old fashioned ice cream shoppe right into your home! This real wood constructed unit includes two 2-quart aluminum canisters, allowing you to make two flavors of ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt at the same time. Simply surround the aluminum canisters with ice and rock salt, then allow the electric motor to do all the churning. When compared to standard 4-quart ice cream makers, this unit makes ice cream 30% faster.

4-QUART CAPACITY: Each canister makes 2 quarts, allowing you to make up to 4-quarts of delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt or gelato

NOSTALGIA ICE CREAM KITS: Unit works perfectly with all Nostalgia ice cream mixes - try Vanilla Crème (ICP825VAN), Chocolate (ICP825CHOC), Strawberry (ICP825STRAW), and No Sugar Added Vanilla (ICP825VANSF)

EASY-TO-CLEAN: Plastic-lined interior allows for a hassle-free easy clean up to help wipe away messes

SEE-THROUGH LIDS: Cover the ice cream canister with included see-thru lid to easily view ice cream flavor and for freezer storage

POWERFUL ELECTRIC MOTOR: Electric motor does all the churning, which means no manual effort!

MOTOR LOCK: Notches keep the motor in place, keeping all parts secure during the ice cream making process

REAL WOOD CONSTRUCTION: Reminiscent of Grandma's simple hand-crank ice cream maker, this bucket is made with real wood slats to create an old fashioned ice cream making experience The plastic-lined interior makes cleanup easy

RECIPES INCLUDED: Follow the recipes included in the manual or make your own delicious creation!