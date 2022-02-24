The fast and easy way to make 4-quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato. This unit features a locking motor mount, easy-to-clean plastic bucket and 4-quart aluminum canister. Simply add your ingredients into the aluminum canister, place in the middle of the bucket, layer with ice and salt, and let the electric motor do the rest. Soon you will have wonderful homemade ice cream! Customize each recipe by adding extras, like strawberry preserves, cookie dough, candy pieces and more. When done, use the included lid and lid cap to store leftover ice cream in the freezer.

4-Quart Capacity: Makes up to 4-quarts of delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt or gelato

Nostalgia Ice Cream Mixes: Unit works perfectly with all Nostalgia ice cream mixes - try Vanilla Crème (ICP825VAN), Chocolate (ICP825CHOC), Strawberry (ICP825STRAW), and No Sugar Added Vanilla (ICP825VANSF)

Easy-To-Clean: Plastic bucket makes it easy to cleanup and wipe away messes

See-Thru Lids: Cover the ice cream canister with included see-thru lid to easily view ice cream flavor and for freezer storage

Powerful Electric Motor: Electric motor does all the churning, which means no manual effort!

Motor Lock: Notches keep the motor in place, keeping all parts secure during the ice cream making process.

Recipes Included: Follow the recipes included in the manual or make your own delicious creation!