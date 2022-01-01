Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker - Blue
4 qtUPC: 0008267700076
- 4-QUART CAPACITY: Great for party time or snack time, this unit makes 4-quarts of delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt or gelato - enough to feed everyone!
- NOSTALGIA ICE CREAM KITS: Unit works perfectly with all Nostalgia ice cream kits - try the Vanilla Crème, Chocolate or Strawberry Ice Cream Mixes (ICP825VAN8PK, ICP825CHOC8PK, ICP825STRAW8PK), or the Premium Ice Cream Starter Kit (ISK3)
- CLEANUP IS EASY: With a plastic bucket that wipes away messes with ease, cleaning up afterwards is a breeze
- SEE-THRU LID: To store leftover ice cream in the freezer, a see-thru lid is included that fits on top of the canister
- EASY-CARRY HANDLE: A carrying handle attached to the bucket makes it convenient to move your ice cream wherever it needs to go
- NO MANUAL EFFORT NEEDED: A powerful electric motor does all the churning, so no intensive stirring or manual effort is required!
- MOTOR LOCK: The electric motor locks into place, keeping all parts secure
- RECIPES: Use your own recipes, or follow the recipes included in the manual to get started making delicious and creamy ice cream