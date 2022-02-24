Introducing the fast and easy way to make 2-quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet! Easily add ice and rock salt through the top of the ice cream bucket, then take the removable bucket off the base to keep ice cream cold when ready to serve. Best of all, use the unique hand crank candy crusher to break up your favorite candy and cookie pieces to customize your ice cream creation. Perfect for adding ingredients like cookie dough, nuts, candy pieces, and more!

2-QUART CAPACITY: Makes up to 2 quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt or sorbet at a time, perfect for family nights or parties!

CANISTER & DASHER: Mixing dasher and 2-quart aluminum canister work together to make smooth, creamy ice cream

DURABLE MOTOR: Durable bottom-drive electric motor does all the churning - no manual effort needed

DETACHABLE BUCKET: Detachable ice cream bucket keeps ice cream cold when ready to serve

ICE & SALT: Top opening makes it easy to add ice and salt

CANDY CRUSHER: Hand crank candy crusher breaks up your favorite mix-ins and candy pieces to customize ice cream - perfect for adding cookie dough, nuts, candy pieces, and more!

EASY ON/OFF: Distinctive turn dial ON/OFF medallion makes it easy to turn on and off

EASY TO CLEAN: Plastic-lined interior allows for a hassle-free easy clean up to help wipe away messes

CORD STORAGE: Stows away neatly for tidy storage