Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker with Candy Crusher - Aqua
2 qtUPC: 0008267700492
Introducing the fast and easy way to make 2-quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet! Easily add ice and rock salt through the top of the ice cream bucket, then take the removable bucket off the base to keep ice cream cold when ready to serve. Best of all, use the unique hand crank candy crusher to break up your favorite candy and cookie pieces to customize your ice cream creation. Perfect for adding ingredients like cookie dough, nuts, candy pieces, and more!
- 2-QUART CAPACITY: Makes up to 2 quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt or sorbet at a time, perfect for family nights or parties!
- CANISTER & DASHER: Mixing dasher and 2-quart aluminum canister work together to make smooth, creamy ice cream
- DURABLE MOTOR: Durable bottom-drive electric motor does all the churning - no manual effort needed
- DETACHABLE BUCKET: Detachable ice cream bucket keeps ice cream cold when ready to serve
- ICE & SALT: Top opening makes it easy to add ice and salt
- CANDY CRUSHER: Hand crank candy crusher breaks up your favorite mix-ins and candy pieces to customize ice cream - perfect for adding cookie dough, nuts, candy pieces, and more!
- EASY ON/OFF: Distinctive turn dial ON/OFF medallion makes it easy to turn on and off
- EASY TO CLEAN: Plastic-lined interior allows for a hassle-free easy clean up to help wipe away messes
- CORD STORAGE: Stows away neatly for tidy storage