Cooking has never been easier with this stylish 1500-watt countertop oven. This unit is capable of baking, convection baking, toasting and broiling a wide variety of tasty meals, snacks and desserts. With an adjustable cooking temperature of 200° to 450°, this two shelf unit has the versatility to bake two 12-inch pizzas, carefully toast twelve slices of bread, or neatly broil tenderloin steaks. Easily keep track of cooking times by using the built-in 60-minute timer that elicits an audible ding when done. Two nickel-plated racks, an aluminum baking pan, and crumb tray are included.

ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE: Adjustable temperature ranges from 200 to 450°F and features four-stage heating selections - Upper, Lower, Upper & Lower and Off

BUILT-IN TIMER: 60-minute timer will ding when food is done and the Stay-On function allows you to bake longer

CLEAR-VIEW WINDOW: See-through, high temperature resistant glass window with stainless steel handle allows you to see your food while it cooks

EASY CLEAN UP: As if cooking isn't easy enough, the baking pan, wire racks and crumb tray are removable, making cleanup a breeze

LARGE CAPACITY: Large 0.7 cu. ft. capacity allows you to fit up to 12 slices of bread or two 12-inch pizzas and can be used to make casseroles, steaks, cookies or other delicious meals

MULTI-FUNCTIONING TOASTER: Choose between your desired settings - Bake, Toast, Convection Bake and Broil. The indicator light will let you know when unit is on