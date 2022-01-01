Serve the thirstiest of crowds! Perfect for adding a unique element to backyard barbecues, recreational rooms, or the man cave!

STYLISH DESIGN: The black stainless steel door gives it an elegant look and is featured with a hardtop pouring station, black tap tower, removable drip tray, and chrome guardrail

RECESSED DOOR HANDLE: The recessed door handle provides a flushed finish with the door and the insulated rubber gasket inside keeps the cold in and the heat out

EASY MOBILITY: Four casters at the bottom allow for the fridge to be easily transported from room to room and front casters can be locked

POWERFUL COOLING SYSTEM: The adjustable thermostat has seven settings so you can keep it chilled to as low as 32 degrees, keeping a consistent temperature to ensure your beer or other drinks are ice cold

SPRING-LOADED TAP: The 12 inch black spring-loaded single tap tower allows for an easy pull and release dispense

KEG COUPLER: Includes one American Sankey "D" single tap system that stands up to heavy use and is specially designed with a lever handle for sturdiness and reliability

SINGLE-METER REGULATOR: Durable constructed regulator features a shut-off and pressure relief valve, along with an easy-to-read pressure gauge that measures the PSI outflow from CO2 tank to keg (0-60 PSI)

2.5-POUND C02 TANK: Kegerator comes with a 2.5 lb. CO2 tank (unfilled), which fits in the CO2 tank holder in the back exterior to help maximize refrigeration space

BEVERAGE COOLER: Convert the kegerator into a beverage cooler by removing the top cabinet plug and all parts and hoses from the interior and exterior

ENERGY STAR EFFICIENT: Trusted and backed by the DOE by being energy-efficient to help save costs - estimated at $32 yearly

LARGE CAPACITY: Holds 1/6, 1/4 (short and slim), and 1/2 barrels of beer

Model: BK49BS

