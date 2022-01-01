Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia Hot Air Popcorn Maker
2 pcUPC: 0008267700081
- HEALTHIER POPCORN: Machine uses hot air instead of oil to quickly pop 12 cups of hot and fresh popcorn for a delicious low-fat treat
- INCLUDES: Measuring cap is included to ensure the proper amount of kernels are used to avoid overfill
- NO KERNEL LEFT BEHIND: The unique popping chamber design creates swirling airflow that results in fewer unpopped kernels
- CONVENIENT COUNTERTOP SIZE: Compact unit makes it perfect for apartments, dorms, and campers
- QUICK & EASY: With just a push of a button, this unit pops up to 12-cups of healthy, air-popped popcorn per batch - perfect for parties, large group gatherings or a family movie night in
Model: OFP521