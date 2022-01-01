Great for family gatherings and parties, steam hot dogs and buns to delicious perfection in minutes! It features a steaming drawer that holds up to 24-hot dogs at a time, while the bun warming tray holds up to 12-buns at a time. A three-position cooking dial and easy-view water level indicator window makes it easy to find the perfect temperature and ensures the right amount of water every time. The unit disassembles for easy cleaning, while a hidden cord wrap allows for tidy storage.

GREAT STYLE & GREAT TASTE: Diner-style hot dog steamer cooks up to 24 hot dogs at a time, and can steam breakfast sausages, bratwursts, vegetables, fish, dumplings and more!

BUN WARMING TRAY: The bun warmer holds up to 12 buns at a time, keeping them warm and ready to enjoy

EASY-TO-USE: 3-position cooking dial (High, Warm and Off) makes cooking effortless - simply add water, put the cover on and turn to High and steamed hot dogs ready will be ready in 15-20 minutes!

WATER LEVEL WINDOW: The easy-view water level window ensures the right amount of water is poured. Feel free to steam meats with beer and other beverages for added great flavor!

EASY-TO-CLEAN: The unit is easy to disassemble, making clean up a breeze

OTHER FEATURES: On the bottom of the unit there is a hidden cord storage, allowing for tidy storage while the cool-touch handles keep hands safe from burns