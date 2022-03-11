Create a beautifully illuminated centerpiece that works great for any event! Holds up to 1-gallon of beverage and the extension spouts make it easy for guests to serve themselves. The LED lighted base lights up the whole tower while the cascading towers flow with your favorite beverage.

LARGE CAPACITY: Holds up to 1-gallon of your favorite beverages - punch, water, soda, juice, alcohol, milk and more!

3-TIER TOWER: The 3-tiers allow the beverages to flow consistently and are easily removable, allowing for easy clean up.

LED LIGHTED BASE: The illuminated base lights up the whole tower, giving drinks that beautiful sparkle - perfect for centerpieces for any celebration, home, office or garden decor.

SIMPLE OPERATION: The ON/OFF toggle switch makes it simple to use.

INCLUDES: Five reusable cups are included and can be hung on the side of the bottom bowl.

Model:LPF150