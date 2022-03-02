This 0.9 cubic foot microwave still has all the conveniences of modern microwaves, while still staying true to its clean and sleek Mid-Century retro design. It features 8-pre programmed cooking settings and a bright LED display, making usability simple. Five power levels and 900-watts of power are perfect for reheating leftovers or cooking food.

9-WATTS COOKING POWER: At .9 cubic feet, this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foods

CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING SETTINGS: 8 pre-programmed cooking settings and delay timer provide options for the optimal heating of foods (Popcorn, Reheat, Beverage, Pizza, Potato, Vegetable, Meat, Fish)

MULTI-SEQUENCE COOKING: Allows you to use up to four separate cooking sequences for each cooking program for special recipes

DIGITAL CLOCK: Easy-to-read green LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting

EVEN COOKING: 1.63-inch rotating glass carousel helps cook food evenly

RETRO ACCENTS: A sleek chrome door handle, control panel, accents as well as fashionable splayed legs add fun and flair to this unique Mid-Century retro-styled appliance

SIMPLE PROGRAM DIAL: Easily navigate cooking settings with simple turn program dial

CHILD LOCK: Lock the control panel using the child safety lock option to prevent accidental use or access by children

DEFROST: For all your frozen foods, defrost so you can enjoy more flavorful foods

EXPRESS COOKING: Cook your leftovers with just a touch of a button by touching the Express button – starting a 3 second cooking cycle. You may add time in 3 second increments up to 1.5 minutes

CORD WRAP: To save energy and for easy storage, cord can be unplugged and easily wrapped around behind the unit