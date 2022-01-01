Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia MyMini Animal Circus Waffle Maker
1 ctUPC: 0008267700184
Product Details
The Nostalgia MyMini Circus Animal Waffle Maker brings the fun to breakfast time! Featuring a die-cast aluminum griddle that heats evenly and is nonstick, it creates exciting cat, dog, elephant, and lion shaped waffles. It’s the most creative waffle maker you’ll ever use and your kids will love it, too!
- FOUR ANIMAL SHAPES: Make breakfast fun again by making Cat, Dog, Elephant and Lion shaped waffles! Each batch makes four delicious, golden brown waffles at a time in just minutes
- DUAL-SIDED COOKING: The die-cast aluminum cooking surface provides quick, efficient and consistent results while the nonstick surface easily wipes clean
- EASY-TO-CLEAN: Avoid any messes or hard-to-clean areas as the cooking plate is nonstick, allowing for an easy and quick clean up
- LOCKING LATCH: The locking latch secures the lid during baking, keeping the heat in and prevents any accidents from happening
- INDICATOR LIGHTS: The power and preheat indicator light will let you know when it's time to start cooking
- COMPACT & LIGHTWEIGHT: Its small size makes it the perfect fit for any kitchen, apartment, office, dorm and camper/RV
- BE CREATIVE: Waffle maker is also great for making French toast, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, hashbrowns, and more!
- GIFT-GIVING: Perfect gift for weddings, birthdays, holidays, college living and more
- CORD STORAGE: Cord wrap allows for tidy storage