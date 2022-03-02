Quickly make perfectly sized on-the-go meals, burgers, paninis, grilled cheese and more with the MyMini Personal Electric Grill! Cooking is as simple as 1-2-3 - all you have to do is plug in the unit, wait a couple of minutes for it to preheat and then you can start cooking! It's small and lightweight so it won't create cluster on your kitchen counter - making it perfect for small kitchens, apartments, dorms and campers/RVs. This is the perfect gift for any occasion!

ON THE GO MEALS: Quick and healthier way to cook hamburgers, veggie burgers, paninis, chicken, fish, steak, kabobs, veggies, crab cakes, bacon, sausage, ham, grilled cheese, breakfast sandwiches and fruit.

EASY TO USE: Simply plug it in, wait 1-3 minutes until preheated and when the indicator light shuts off you can begin cooking!

COMPACT & LIGHTWEIGHT: Its small size makes it the perfect fit for any kitchen, apartment, office, dorm and camper/RV

DUAL-SIDED COOKING SURFACE: Each cooking surface is 5-inches wide - providing quick, efficient and consistent results. The nonstick surface easily wipes clean

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Cool-touch handle allows you to keep your hands safe when opening and closing lid

INDICATOR LIGHTS: The power and preheat indicator light will let you know when it's time to start cooking

GIFT-GIVING: Perfect gift for weddings, birthdays, holidays, college living and more!