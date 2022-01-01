Quickly make hot sandwiches, pizza pockets, paninis, grilled cheese and more with the Nostalgia MyMini Personal Sandwich Maker! Cooking is as simple as 1-2-3 - all you have to do is plug in the unit, wait a couple of minutes for it to preheat and then you can start cooking! It's small and lightweight so it won't create cluster on your kitchen counter - making it perfect for small kitchens, apartments, dorms and campers/RVs. This is the perfect gift for any occasion!

COMPACT & LIGHTWEIGHT: Its small size makes it the perfect fit for any kitchen, apartment, office, dorm and camper/RV

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Cool-touch handle allows you to keep your hands safe when opening and closing lid. Locking latch secures lid during cooking

CORD STORAGE: Wrap the appliance cord underneath the base of the unit for tidy storage

DUAL-SIDED COOKING SURFACE: Each cooking surface is 5-inches wide - providing quick, efficient and consistent results. The nonstick surface easily wipes clean

EASY TO USE: Simply plug it in, wait 1-3 minutes until preheated and when the indicator light shuts off you can begin cooking

GIFT-GIVING: Perfect gift for weddings, birthdays, holidays, college living and more!

INDICATOR LIGHTS: The power and preheat indicator light will let you know when it's time to start cooking

MORE THAN SANDWICHES: Also can be used to cook omelets, French toast, waffles, pies, cakes, & other desserts

ON THE GO MEALS: Quick and healthier way to cook hot sandwiches, pizza pockets, panini pockets, quesadilla pockets, grilled cheese, and breakfast sandwiches

SEAL IN THE FLAVOR: Unique plate design creates two sectional pieces that seal in flavorful ingredients.