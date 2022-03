Whether warm or cold, this personal refrigerator keeps beverages and foods at the temperature you need. Flip the switch to cool to keep cold up to six 12-ounce cans at a time, or flip the switch to warm to keep your lunch hot. Equipped with thermoelectric technology, this refrigerator also includes power cords for both AC and DC outlets, so it works in your kitchen, car, boat, dorm room and more.

CAPACITY: With enough space to hold 6 12-oz. cans, this is the perfect way to store lunch, water, beer, wine, baby bottles, soup and more

PORTABLE & COMPACT: Compact size fits neatly on desks or in small spaces, while a built-in carry handle makes this an extremely portable heating and cooling unit that you can take wherever you need to go

AC & DC POWER CORDS: Includes both AC and DC detachable power cords so unit works seamlessly with standard home outlets and 12-volt car outlets

HEATING & COOLING: Chill drinks and beverages down to 45°F or warm them up to 130°F based on your ambient room temperature

REMOVABLE SHELF: Slide-out shelf provides the flexibility to store various foods, such as yogurt, cheese, and more

BRING IT ON-THE-GO: Bring it wherever you need to go! It's the perfect way to keep beverages and snacks close while in the office or your dorm room, and is a great companion for long road trips or hot days on the boat