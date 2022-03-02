Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia One Pint Ice Cream Maker - Blue
1 ctUPC: 0008267762214
Product Details
Bring the ice cream shoppe into the kitchen! Simply freeze the canister, then fill with fresh ingredients, and in about 30 minutes wonderful ice cream will be ready to serve - no ice or salt needed! Right before it's done, use the ingredient chute to add cookie dough, candy piece or nuts to customize your ice cream creation.
Feature Benefits:
- Makes up to 1 pint of delicious ice cream in about 30 minutes
- Perfect for use with all nostalgia ice cream mixes
- Electric churning paddle does all the work
- Includes quick-freezing double-insulated gel canister
- No messy ice and salt needed
- Handy ingredient chute for adding candy pieces to customize creations
- Convenient on-off switch