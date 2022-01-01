With a vintage look reminiscent of the classic popcorn boxes found at silent movie houses and carnivals of the 1900s, this cart pops up to 10 cups of delicious popcorn per batch. It features a tempered glass door and windows, and a lighted interior that allows you to watch each batch pop to perfection. The tilt door makes serving easy, while the storage compartment provides a convenient place to keep all your popcorn supplies. Popcorn has never tasted so good at home!

MOVIE THEATER POPCORN AT HOME: Whether it's movie night or snack time, this cart pops up to 10 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch to keep popcorn buckets full

2.5-OZ. KETTLE: Stainless steel kettle holds 2.5 ounces of popcorn kernels and is designed with a built-in kernel stirring system and dual-hinged lid to easily empty popcorn

LIGHTED INTERIOR: Lighted interior creates a fun and pleasant room ambiance and 360-degree clear view popping chamber allows you to watch your popcorn pop

TILT SERVING DOOR: Outfitted with a tilt door, scooping and serving popcorn has never been easier

HANDY STORAGE COMPARTMENT: Conveniently store your popcorn kernels, oils, seasonings, candy or other serving accessories in the storage compartment located in the base of the unit

EASY MOBILITY: 13-inch spoked wheels with convenient pull handle allows the cart to be wheeled wherever it's needed

COUNTERTOP USE: The top is easily removable, allowing it to be doubled up as a countertop unit

TEMPERED SAFETY GLASS: Glass windows are designed to resist breakage while being scratch and heat resistant to keep you and your family safe

INCLUDED: Kernel measuring cup, oil measuring spoon, and a popcorn scoop are included

Model: PC25RW