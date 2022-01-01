Making popcorn for movie night has never been this easy! With zero trans fat, zero saturated fat and no cholesterol, this all-in-one popcorn pack tastes fantastic while offering a healthier alternative to traditional movie theater popcorn. Each pre-portioned pouch makes up to 32 cups of popcorn per batch and can be used with any 8-ounce or larger Nostalgia kettle-style popcorn maker.

BEST TASTING - Guaranteed to taste and smell just like popcorn at the movie theater, carnivals, baseball games, and more!

24 PACKETS PER CASE - Includes 24 (8 oz.) individually-portioned packs of oil, popcorn and seasoning salt that are sealed for freshness - no measuring or mess required.

32 CUPS PER BATCH - Each 8 oz. packet pops up to 32 cups of hot and buttery popcorn per batch.

EASY STORAGE - Store ingredient pouches in one easy-to-grab location for perfectly portioned batches of popcorn every time.

QUALITY INGREDIENTS - Contains all-natural soft shell popcorn kernels, soybean oil and seasoning salt to create a delicious movie time experience.

HEALTHIER CHOICE - Contains GMOs, diacetyl, gluten, trans fat, saturated fat or cholesterol.

NOSTALGIA POPCORN MAKERS - Perfect for use with any 8 oz. or larger Nostalgia kettle-style popcorn maker!

MADE IN USA - Proudly grown and packaged in the USA