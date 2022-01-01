Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia Premium Popcorn, Oil, and Seasoning Salt All-in-One Packs - 24 Pack
96 ozUPC: 0008267713303
Product Details
Making popcorn for movie night has never been this easy! With zero trans-fat, zero saturated fat and no cholesterol, this all-in-one popcorn pack tastes fantastic while offering a healthier alternative to traditional movie theater popcorn. Each pre-portioned pouch makes up to 16 cups of popcorn per batch and can be used with any 4-ounce or larger Nostalgia kettle-style or stirring popcorn maker.
- BEST TASTING - Guaranteed to taste and smell just like popcorn at the movie theater, carnivals, baseball games, and more
- QUALITY INGREDIENTS - Contains all-natural soft-shell popcorn kernels, soybean oil, and seasoning salt to create a delicious movie time experience
- 24 PACKETS PER CASE - Includes 24 four ounce individually portioned packs of oil, popcorn and seasoning salt that are sealed for freshness - no measuring or mess required
- 16 CUPS PER BATCH - Each 4 ounce packet pops up to 16 cups of hot and buttery popcorn per batch
- EASY STORAGE - Store ingredient pouches in one easy-to-grab location for perfectly portioned batches of popcorn every time
- HEALTHIER CHOICE - Contains no GMOs, diacetyl, gluten, trans fat, saturated fat, or cholesterol
- MADE IN USA - Proudly grown and packaged in the USA
Model: KPP424