Making popcorn for movie night has never been this easy! With zero trans-fat, zero saturated fat and no cholesterol, this all-in-one popcorn pack tastes fantastic while offering a healthier alternative to traditional movie theater popcorn. Each pre-portioned pouch makes up to 16 cups of popcorn per batch and can be used with any 4-ounce or larger Nostalgia kettle-style or stirring popcorn maker.

BEST TASTING - Guaranteed to taste and smell just like popcorn at the movie theater, carnivals, baseball games, and more

QUALITY INGREDIENTS - Contains all-natural soft-shell popcorn kernels, soybean oil, and seasoning salt to create a delicious movie time experience

24 PACKETS PER CASE - Includes 24 four ounce individually portioned packs of oil, popcorn and seasoning salt that are sealed for freshness - no measuring or mess required

16 CUPS PER BATCH - Each 4 ounce packet pops up to 16 cups of hot and buttery popcorn per batch

EASY STORAGE - Store ingredient pouches in one easy-to-grab location for perfectly portioned batches of popcorn every time

HEALTHIER CHOICE - Contains no GMOs, diacetyl, gluten, trans fat, saturated fat, or cholesterol

MADE IN USA - Proudly grown and packaged in the USA

Model: KPP424