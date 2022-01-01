Modeled after the antique popcorn carts of the early 1900s, this beauty features a 10-ounce kettle with built-in stirring system, and pops the most delectable batches of popcorn time and time again. The tempered glass door and windows with lighted interior let everyone view each kernel being popped. Keep supplies on hand in the convenient storage compartment located in the base. If space is an issue the top is removable and becomes a countertop unit.

Convenient utility shelf for popcorn preparation

Pops up to 40-cups of popcorn per batch

Perfect for use with all Nostalgia Popcorn Kits! (Theater Hot Air & Kettle Kit-KPK400, PCJ30-Soft shelled Popping Kernels, PPB600-Reusable Popcorn Bowls, PCSP5-Pre-Measured Coconut Oil Popcorn Kit)

Easy-to-clean 10-ounce stainless steel kettle with built-in stirring system and dual-hinged lids

Tempered glass windows and door

Lighted interior for easy viewing and room ambiance

Tilt door for easy serving access

Compartment in the base to store supplies

Kernel catcher tray for unpopped kernels

19-inch spoked rubber wheels and pull handle allows for easy mobility

