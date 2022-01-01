Cooking a bagel has never been easier with a powerful 900-watt toaster that's equipped to handle all your toasting needs. Designed to accommodate a variety of breads, two large toasting slots provide ample room for toasting everything from thick slices of bread to bagel halves. Adjust the doneness by choosing from five browning levels for lightly or darkly toasted bread. Also featured are defrost and cancel options, along with a bagel button that automatically adjusts the toasting time for thicker breads like bagels and English muffins. Each control button illuminates when pressed for easy recognition.

EXTRA-WIDE TOASTER: The 2 large slots are perfect for toasting bagel halves and thick slices of bread, English muffins, and more!

LIGHTED CONTROLS: Lighted control buttons feature bagel, defrost, and cancel options

PERFECTLY TOASTED: The 5 browning levels allow you to choose your preferred doneness

CORD STORAGE: Cord storage in bottom of unit allows for tidy storage

EASY CLEAN UP: Crumb tray easily slides out so you can keep your toaster clean

