Bring the family together and make a complete breakfast with just one appliance. Enjoy a cup of coffee with the four-cup coffee maker, then treat the family to a variety of breakfast meats and eggs cooked on the large, non-stick griddle. The multi-functioning toaster holds up to four slices of bread at a time, and is perfect for 7-inch frozen pizzas, hot sandwiches, desserts and more. For added safety, a 30-minute timer is included with automatic shut off. When the meal is done, the griddle and oven tray remove for easy cleanup.

3-IN-1: This versatile breakfast station covers your entire morning breakfast, allowing you to make your coffee, toast and eggs all at once!

MULTI-FUNCTIONING TOASTER: The toaster oven has a 30-minute timer with a glass door and can fit up to 4 slices of bread, a 7-inch pizza and can be used to make casseroles, cookies and other delicious meals

4-CUP COFFEE MAKER: This coffeemaker brews up to 4 cups at a time in minutes so you can enjoy a cup of coffee while your food cooks. Comes with a glass carafe, a coffee scoop and a reusable filter

FAMILY-SIZED GRIDDLE: The large non-stick griddle offers plenty of room to fry eggs, omelets, pancakes, sausages, bacon, hashbrowns and other breakfast foods - and comes with a glass lid

EASY CLEAN UP: As if cooking isn't easy enough, the oven tray, wire wrack, crumb tray and nonstick griddle are removable, making cleanup a breeze

COMPACT DESIGN: Space-saving 3-in-1 design is perfect for small kitchens, apartments, dorms, campers/RVs

CONTROL PANEL: Choose between your desired settings - Grill, Toast/Bake, Warm/Heat, or Oven Off. The indicator light will let you know when unit is on