Make perfectly blended cups of hot cocoa right at home. The heated base with frother easily heats and whips beverages into steamy, delicious drinks in no time. The sleek, retro design is sure to complement any kitchen countertop. Works great for making gourmet hot cocoa, café lattes, tea lattes, café mochas and more. The varieties of hot drinks you can create are virtually endless. Use your imagination and have fun!

32-OUNCE CAPACITY - Perfect for multiple servings of gourmet hot chocolate, lattes, mochas, chai teas and other hot beverages.

2-WAY DRIPLESS FAUCET - Non-drip faucet releases a hot, rich blended beverage while keeping surfaces clean - Lightly push down the serving handle to fill a single cup or lift the handle to easily fill larger mugs.

3 POSITION SWITCH - Sliding control switch allows user to simultaneously heat and froth or only froth a beverage, as well as turn the unit off when done using (Heat Froth - Off - Froth).

HEAT FROTH FUNCTION - Simultaneously heats and mixes beverages into steamy, delicious drinks.

FROTH FUNCTION - Mixes beverages without heat for iced coffees and other warm-weather drinks.

BEVERAGE LEVEL MARKINGS - Pitcher is etched with MIN and MAX liquid markings to easily measure and portion your beverage.

EASY-POUR REMOVABLE PITCHER - Transparent and removable for cleaning, the pitcher is equipped with an ergonomic handle, an easy-pour spout and a lid for versatile serving.

HEATED BASE AND STIRRING ROD - Spins and heats to quickly whip beverage into frothy, gourmet hot chocolate.

EASY STORAGE - Includes built-in cord wrap beneath unit for tidy storage.

RETRO DESIGN - Chrome accents and a pearlescent red color give this unit a vibrant retro appeal.