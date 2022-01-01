Bring the carnival right into your kitchen by creating fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth cotton candy. Use your favorite hard candies or flossing sugar to create a fluffy cotton candy cones the whole family will love. The clear rim acts as a protective guard and allows for easy viewing of the cotton candy. The unit includes 2-reusable cones, 1-sugar scoop, and 1-extractor head.

ACCESSORIES - Includes 2 reusable cones, 1 sugar scoop, and 1 extractor head

CLEAR RIM GUARD - Acts as a protective guard and lets you watch the cotton candy being made

COTTON CANDY KITS - This unit works perfectly with any Nostalgia cotton candy kit - try the Cotton Candy Flossing Sugar (CCFS300), or the Hard Candy Party Kit (HCK800)

EASY CLEANING - Unit disassembles for easy cleaning

EXTRA STABILITY - Suction cup feet keep the unit in place and provide extra stability during use

FLOSSING SUGAR OR HARD CANDIES - Unique extractor head allows you to use traditional flossing sugar or your favorite hard candies to make delicious cotton candy

RETRO DESIGN - This unit has retro design and details that will bring you back to the time of record-spinning jukeboxes and American muscle cars

SIMPLE OPERATION - Warm up the unit, add your flossing sugar, and enjoy your cotton candy in just a few short minutes!