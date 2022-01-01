With a beautiful and sleek retro design, this microwave is sure to stand out in any kitchen. It features 12-pre programmed cooking settings and a bright LED display, making usability simple. Five power levels and 800-watts of power are perfect for reheating leftovers or cooking food.

800-WATTS COOKING POWER: At 0.9 cubic foot, this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foods

CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING SETTINGS: 12 pre-programmed cooking settings and delay timer provide options for the optimal heating of popular foods like popcorn, pizza, potatoes, veggies and more

DIGITAL CLOCK: Easy-to-read LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting

EVEN COOKING: Rotating glass carousel helps cook food evenly

RETRO ACCENTS: A sleek chrome door handle, control panel and accents add fun and flair to this unique retro-styled appliance

SIMPLE PROGRAM DIAL: Easily navigate cooking settings with simple turn-and-push program dial