Nostalgia Retro Frozen Beverage Station - Retro Red
40 ozUPC: 0008267724231
Product Details
Make the perfect slush drinks, margaritas, daiquiris, smoothies and much more with ease! It features two shaving settings that produces snow or slush ice textures. While the ice is being shaved, the mixing paddle simultaneously stirs the frozen beverage. Use with standard ice cubes and let the fun begin!
- Clear measurement markings on pitcher
- Convenient cord storage for tidy storing
- BPA free
- 40-ounce pitcher
- Unit simultaneously shaves ice and stirs for perfectly mixed drinks
- Two shaving settings produce snow or slush ice textures
- Works with standard ice cubes