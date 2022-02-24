Make the perfect slush drinks, margaritas, daiquiris, smoothies and much more with ease! It features two shaving settings that produces snow or slush ice textures. While the ice is being shaved, the mixing paddle simultaneously stirs the frozen beverage. Use with standard ice cubes and let the fun begin!

Clear measurement markings on pitcher

Convenient cord storage for tidy storing

BPA free

40-ounce pitcher

Unit simultaneously shaves ice and stirs for perfectly mixed drinks

Two shaving settings produce snow or slush ice textures

Works with standard ice cubes