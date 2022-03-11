Create fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth cotton candy from the comfort of home! Use your favorite hard candies or flossing sugar to create a fluffy cotton candy cones the whole family will love. The clear rim acts as a protective guard and allows for easy viewing of the cotton candy. The unit includes 2-reusable cones, 1-sugar scoop, and 1-extractor head.

Accessories: Includes 2 reusable cones, 1 sugar scoop, and 1 extractor head

Clear Rim Guard: Acts as a protective guard and lets you watch the cotton candy being made

Cotton Candy Kits: Make cotton candy with these great Nostalgia cotton candy kits! (Cotton Candy Flossing Sugar - CCFS300, Hard Candy Party Kit - HCK800)

Easy Cleaning: Unit disassembles for easy cleaning

Extra Stability: Suction cup feet keep the unit in place and provide extra stability during use

Flossing Sugar or Hard Candies: Unique, patented extractor head allows you to use traditional flossing sugar or your favorite hard candies to make delicious cotton candy

Retro Design: This unit has retro design and details that will bring you back to the time of record-spinning jukeboxes and American muscle cars

Simple Operation: Warm up the unit, add your flossing sugar, and enjoy your cotton candy in just a few short minutes!