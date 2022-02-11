Nostalgia Retro Hard & Sugar-Free Candy Cotton Candy Maker
Product Details
SIMPLE OPERATION - Warm up the unit, add your flossing sugar, and enjoy your cotton candy in just a few short minutes!
RETRO DESIGN - This unit has retro design and details that will bring you back to the time of record-spinning jukeboxes and American muscle cars.
CLEAR RIM GUARD - Acts as a protective guard and lets you watch the cotton candy being made.
ACCESSORIES - Includes 2 reusable cones, 1 sugar scoop, and 1 extractor head.
EASY CLEANING - Unit disassembles for easy cleaning.
EXTRA STABILITY - Suction cup feet keep the unit in place and provide extra stability during use.
FLOSSING SUGAR OR HARD CANDIES - Unique extractor head allows you to use traditional flossing sugar or your favorite hard candies to make delicious cotton candy.
COTTON CANDY KITS - This unit works perfectly with any Nostalgia cotton candy kit - try the Cotton Candy Flossing Sugar (CCFS300), or the Hard Candy Party Kit (HCK800).