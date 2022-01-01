Bring the family together for movie night with this retro-styled popcorn cart! The large 2.5-ounce kettle with dual-hinged lid and built-in stirring system pops up to 10 cups of delicious crunchy popcorn. Featuring a tempered door and windows, as well as a lighted interior, this cart allows you to watch each batch pop to perfection. A tilt door allows for easy serving access and makes sharing a simple pleasure. Keep popcorn supplies in the convenient see-through storage compartment located in the base. Popcorn has never tasted so good at home!

MOVIE THEATER POPCORN AT HOME: Whether it's movie night or snack time, this cart pops up to 10 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch to keep popcorn buckets full

NOSTALGIA POPCORN KITS: Perfect for use with all Nostalgia Popcorn Kits! (Theater Hot Air & Kettle Kit-KPK400, PPB600-Reusable Popcorn Bowls, PCSP5-Pre-Measured Coconut Oil Popcorn Kit)

LIGHTED INTERIOR: Lighted interior creates a fun and pleasant room ambiance and 360-degree clear view popping chamber allows you to watch your popcorn pop

TILT SERVING DOOR: Outfitted with a tilt door, scooping and serving popcorn has never been easier

HANDY STORAGE COMPARTMENT: Conveniently store your popcorn kernels, oils, seasonings, candy or other serving accessories in the see-through storage compartment located in the base of the unit

EASY MOBILITY: 11-inch spoked wheels with convenient pull handle allows the cart to be wheeled wherever it's needed

COUNTERTOP USE: The top is easily removable, allowing it to be doubled up as a countertop unit

TEMPERED SAFETY GLASS: Glass windows are designed to resist breakage while being scratch and heat resistant to keep you and your family safe

INCLUDED: Kernel measuring cup, oil measuring spoon and a popcorn scoop are included