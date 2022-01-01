Start your morning out right and perk up your day with a freshly brewed pot of coffee! It features an easy-to-read backlit LED display and a push button control panel allows for easy programming on the 24-hour clock and delay timer. The 2-hour automatic shut-off is built in for added safety while the pause-and-serve lets you pour a cup of coffee while in the middle of brewing. Includes a reusable filter and removable filter basket.

12-CUP CAPACITY: Brews up to 12-cups of coffee at a time, making it ideal for everyday use and entertaining

PROGRAMMABLE: The programmable 24-hour clock and delay timer allows you to schedule your brewing so you can have hot coffee when you wake up

PAUSE & SERVE: Need your coffee ASAP? The Pause & Serve feature lets you pour a cup while coffee is still brewing

BOIL DRY PROTECTION: The two-hour automatic shut-off is built in for safety incase you forgot to turn your coffee pot off

KEEP WARM: After the coffee is finished brewing, the automatic keep-warm function will keep your coffee warm for two hours

SIMPLE CONTROLS: There are three controls - On/Off, Program and Hour/Minute. The backlit LED display makes controls easy to read

ANTI-DRIP: The included carafe has anti-drip design so you avoid any messes when pouring coffee

WATER LEVEL MARKINGS: The interior reservoir tank has easy-to-read level markings so you know how much water to put in

REUSABLE FILTER: Reusable filter and removable filter basket are included