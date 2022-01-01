Make delicious snow cones anytime! Simply add ice cubes to the top compartment and let the stainless steel cutting blades do the rest. Makes one snow cone at a time and includes a reusable snow cone cup.

PARTY PLEASER: Holds enough snow for approximately twenty 8 ounce snow cones, making this perfect for birthday parties and other big events!

STAINLESS STEEL CUTTING BLADES: The precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades allow this machine to work quickly and efficiently to shave ice cubes into delicious, fluffy snow-like ice

STANDARD ICE CUBES: Fill the shaving cage with regular-sized ice cubes for best results

SAFETY FIRST: A safety switch is built into the shaving mechanism to keep hands safe

PERFECT SIZE: This unit is the perfect size to fit on a kitchen countertop or a small side table, making it easy to serve snow cones wherever you go

ACCESSORIES: Includes one 8 ounce reusable plastic snow cone so you can easily serve snow cones

TIDY STORAGE: Convenient cord storage in bottom of unit

Model: RSM702

