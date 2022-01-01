Whether warm or cold, this personal refrigerator keeps beverages and foods at the temperature you need. Flip the switch to cool to keep cold up to six 12-ounce cans at a time, or flip the switch to warm to keep your lunch hot. Equipped with thermoelectric technology, this refrigerator also includes power cords for both AC and DC outlets, so it works in your kitchen, car, boat, dorm room and more. Retro details, like a see-through window and chrome door latch, give this unit a cool blast of '50s style wherever it's needed. Best of all, the dry erase refrigerator door is perfect for writing notes, reminders and doodles!

CAPACITY: With enough space to hold 6 12-ounce cans, this is the perfect way to store lunch, water, beer, wine, baby bottles, soup and more.

DRY ERASE DOOR: Write notes and reminders, or show off your artistic doodles on the dry erase refrigerator door! Includes one dry erase marker.

PORTABLE & COMPACT: Compact size fits neatly on desks or in small spaces, while a built-in carry handle makes this an extremely portable heating and cooling unit that you can take wherever you need to go.

AC & DC POWER CORDS: Includes both AC and DC detachable power cords so unit works seamlessly with standard home outlets and 12-volt car outlets.

HEATING & COOLING: Chill drinks and beverages down to 45°F or warm them up to 130°F based on your ambient room temperature.

REMOVABLE SHELF: Slide-out shelf provides the flexibility to store various foods, such as yogurt, cheese, and more.

BRING IT ON-THE-GO: Bring it wherever you need to go! It's the perfect way to keep beverages and snacks close while in the office or your dorm room, and is a great companion for long road trips or hot days on the boat.