This full-sized snow cone cart will be the hit of every party! Load ice into the shaving cage and let the deluxe shaving system do the rest. This full-size cart holds enough snow to keep the party going, while the storage compartment keeps supplies on hand and organized. The convenient paper cone dispenser makes serving simple and the drip tray keeps melted ice out of each scoop. Includes metal scoop, 2-syrup bottles, 100 paper cones, and 100 spoon straws.

LARGE CAPACITY: Holds enough snow for approximately 72 (8 oz.) snow cones, making this perfect for birthday parties and other big events!

NOSTALGIA SNOW CONE KITS: Unit works perfectly with all Nostalgia snow cone kits - try the Snow Cone Kit (SCK3), Snow Cone Syrups (SCS160), or the Straws and Cups (SCSTRAWCUP20)

DELUXE SHAVING SYSTEM: Stainless steel blades shave 2 pounds of ice in just 90 seconds, allowing you to fill up snow cones quickly

STANDARD ICE CUBES: Fill the shaving cage with regular-sized ice cubes for best results!

ULTIMATE STORAGE: Convenient paper cone dispenser located on the side makes serving simple while the storage compartment in the base allows you to keep supplies organized

SNOW COLD HOLDER: Use the snow cone side shelf as a prepping station to hold 2 snow cones, allowing you to easily add your favorite syrups

360° VIEWS: The durable tempered glass windows and door is clear from all views, allowing you to watch the snow pile up from any angle

DRIP TRAY: The drip tray catches all of the unwanted melted ice, allowing for a messy-free space

COUNTERTOP USE: The top separates from the cart so it will fit on a kitchen countertop or a small side table, making it easy to serve snow cones wherever you go!

EASY MOBILITY: 13-inch spoked wheels with rubber tires and pull handle allow you to conveniently move the cart to wherever it's needed