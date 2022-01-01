The party never stops with this full-size snow cone cart! Add ice to the shaving cage and turn the unit on, watch as the deluxe shaving system transforms ice into a delicious snow cone. The storage compartment allows for snow cone supplies be organized and ready for serving.

LARGE CAPACITY: Holds enough snow for approximately 72 eight ounce snow cones, making this perfect for birthday parties and other big events

DELUXE SHAVING SYSTEM: Stainless steel blades shave 2 pounds of ice in just 90 seconds, allowing you to fill up snow cones quickly

STANDARD ICE CUBES: Fill the shaving cage with regular-sized ice cubes for best results

ULTIMATE STORAGE: Storage compartment in the base allows you to keep supplies organized

SNOW COLD HOLDER: Use the snow cone side shelf as a prepping station to hold 2 snow cones, allowing you to easily add your favorite syrups

360° VIEWS: The durable tempered glass windows and door is clear from all views, allowing you to watch the snow pile up from any angle

DRIP TRAY: The drip tray catches all the unwanted melted ice, allowing for a messy-free space

COUNTERTOP USE: The top separates from the cart so it will fit on a kitchen countertop or a small side table, making it easy to serve snow cones wherever you go

EASY MOBILITY: 13-inch spoked wheels with rubber tires and pull handle allow you to conveniently move the cart to wherever its needed

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Includes a metal scoop so serving snow cones is easy

Model: SCC399