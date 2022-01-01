Nostalgia Snow Cone Cart Perspective: front
Nostalgia Snow Cone Cart Perspective: left
Nostalgia Snow Cone Cart Perspective: right
Nostalgia Snow Cone Cart Perspective: top
Nostalgia Snow Cone Cart Perspective: bottom
Nostalgia Snow Cone Cart

48 in
The party never stops with this full-size snow cone cart! Add ice to the shaving cage and turn the unit on, watch as the deluxe shaving system transforms ice into a delicious snow cone. The storage compartment allows for snow cone supplies be organized and ready for serving.

  • LARGE CAPACITY: Holds enough snow for approximately 72 eight ounce snow cones, making this perfect for birthday parties and other big events
  • DELUXE SHAVING SYSTEM: Stainless steel blades shave 2 pounds of ice in just 90 seconds, allowing you to fill up snow cones quickly
  • STANDARD ICE CUBES: Fill the shaving cage with regular-sized ice cubes for best results
  • ULTIMATE STORAGE: Storage compartment in the base allows you to keep supplies organized
  • SNOW COLD HOLDER: Use the snow cone side shelf as a prepping station to hold 2 snow cones, allowing you to easily add your favorite syrups
  • 360° VIEWS: The durable tempered glass windows and door is clear from all views, allowing you to watch the snow pile up from any angle
  • DRIP TRAY: The drip tray catches all the unwanted melted ice, allowing for a messy-free space
  • COUNTERTOP USE: The top separates from the cart so it will fit on a kitchen countertop or a small side table, making it easy to serve snow cones wherever you go
  • EASY MOBILITY: 13-inch spoked wheels with rubber tires and pull handle allow you to conveniently move the cart to wherever its needed
  • ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Includes a metal scoop so serving snow cones is easy

Model: SCC399