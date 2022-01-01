Bring the party indoors and create any number of delicious and refreshing ice drinks. The stainless steel cutting blades transform regular ice cubes into frozen treats that the whole family will love. Simply fill the top with ice cubes, secure the lid, and let the snow fly. Serve snow from the ice storage bin and prepare them on the handy cone shelf with this wonderful countertop unit.

Approximate capacity: twenty 8 ounce snow cones

Stainless steel cutting blades

Includes two 8 ounce reusable plastic cones and an ice scoop

Cone shelf holds 2 snow cones

Built-in safety switch

Model: SCM525WH

