LARGE CAPACITY: This cart can hold up to 30 (8 oz. ) snow cones at a time, making it perfect for birthday parties or other large gatherings!

NOSTALGIA SNOW CONE KITS: Unit works perfectly with all Nostalgia snow cone kits - try the snow cone kit (SCK3), snow cone syrups (SCS160), or the straws and cups (SCSTRAWCUP20).

STANDARD ICE CUBES: The precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades equipped with this machine work quickly and efficiently on regular sized ice cubes, producing delicious, fluffy snow-like ice.

360° VIEWS: With a chamber that's clear from all views, it's easy to shave ice and watch it pile up from any angle.

REMOVABLE CHAMBER: Snow cone chamber easily removes for easy cleaning, while the flip-down snow cone holder to make single servings.

SYRUP DISPENSERS: Includes two 4-oz. reusable pump syrup bottles while the built-in storage caddy makes preparation easy.

DRIP TRAY: Avoid a mess as the drip tray catches unwanted melted ice.

INCLUDED: Includes two reusable pump syrup bottles, a plastic cup and ice scoop.

CORD STORAGE: Wrap the appliance cord underneath the base of the unit for tidy storage.