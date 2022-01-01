The Nostalgia fondue pot is a fun and stylish way to serve hors d'oeuvres, entrées, and desserts. Make delectable cheese dips for bits of bread and fruit or try decadent chocolate dessert fondues. You can creatively and communally cook morsels of meat and seafood in a variety of oils and broths. The color-coded forks make it easy for guests to serve themselves. The unit features a blue-lit adjustable temperature control dial, as well as cool-touch handles for safe and easy handling.

Includes:

Fondue Pot

6 Forks

Fork Rest Ring

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES - Use the cool-touch side handles for safe and easy handling while moving the removable pot.

6 COLOR-CODED FORKS - Allow guests to serve themselves decadent chocolate fondue, delectable cheese dips and more with the included 6 color-coded forks. Notches in the rim hold each fork in place.

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION - High quality stainless steel construction makes this a sleek and durable tabletop unit fit for any party centerpiece. Detachable parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

6-CUP CAPACITY - Make up to 1.5 quarts (3 pounds!) of your favorite fondue for birthdays, pool parties or any special event to share with friends and family.

TEMPERATURE CONTROL - Keep fondues at the ideal temperature by adjusting the blue-lit temperature control dial.

FONDUE PARTY - Make any get together special! Dip fruit, vegetables, breads, pretzels, chicken wings, ribs, and more into a variety of fondue sauces. Try buffalo sauce, barbecue sauce, ranch, chocolate, cheese, dipping broths and more!



In-Package Weight: 4.2 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 9.75 Inch x 9.0 Inch x 9.75 Inch

Model: FPS200

Capacity: 6.0 Cup