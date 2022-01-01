A popcorn maker and bowl in one great unit! Simply add your oil and kernels to the cooking plate, then watch the popcorn quickly fill the 6 quart bowl. For extra-buttery popcorn, place butter in the butter melter on top of the bowl. The motorized stirring rod evenly distributes the kernels and reverses for better popping performance, while the quick-heat halogen technology requires no preheating and allows popcorn to pop in just 3 short minutes. When done popping, flip over the non-stick cooking plate and bowl for easy serving.

MOVIE THEATER POPCORN AT HOME: Whether it's movie night or snack time, this pops up to 24 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch to keep popcorn buckets full

NOSTALGIA POPCORN KITS: Perfect for use with all Nostalgia Popcorn Kits! (Theater Hot Air & Kettle Kit-KPK400, 4-ounce Premium Popcorn Pack-KPP24, PCJ30-Soft shelled Popping Kernels, PPB600-Reusable Popcorn Bowls)

QUICK-HEAT TECHNOLOGY: Quick-heat halogen technology allows popcorn to pop 30% faster than traditional stirring popcorn makers - no preheating needed!

EASY SERVING: Removable non-stick cooking plate flips with the bowl for easy serving

STIRRING ROD: Motorized stirring rod evenly distributes kernels and reverses when needed for better popping performance

VENTED BOWL: Vents in bowl allow moisture to escape for hot, fresh and crispy popcorn

BUTTERY POPCORN: Melt butter in bowl vent cavity to add a buttery topping

NOT JUST POPCORN: Also great for making kettle corn, roasted nuts and more!

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Cool-touch handles and base allow for safe handling