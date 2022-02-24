LARGE CAPACITY: Holds up to 32-oz. of your favorite margaritas, daiquiris, smoothies, slushies or other tasty beverages - making it perfect for any Fiesta!

EASY TO USE JUICER: All you have to do is place a citrus half onto the juicing cone and press down - and in minutes you will have fresh fruit juice!

SERVING PITCHER: Remove the juicing cone and place the plastic lid on top for it to become a pitcher for quick serving.

SALT/SUGAR RIMMER: The plastic lid doubles up as a salt/sugar rimmer - just fill the well of the rimmer with either salt or sugar (sold separately), wet the rim of a glass with a lime/lemon wedge and then dip.

MARGARITA GLASSES: Serve your beverages in style! Included are four durable, plastic 8-oz. margarita glasses.

PULP CONTROL: Slide the switch on the Pulp Control Filter to adjust the screen to allow large, small or no pulp into the pitcher?

PITCHER MARKINGS: Pitcher is etched with liquid markings to easily measure and portion your beverage.