A timeless tradition made more convenient, family and friends can gather around to enjoy tacos, fajitas, nachos, & more with the Taco Tuesday Lazy Susan Taco Bar! This unit holds about 2 cups of your favorite cheese, meats, beans, rice, and comes with four taco holders. The topping trays hold your favorite toppings so get creative and make Taco Tuesdays fun! Taco Bar comes with four taco holders. Make every Fiesta a Taco Tuesday!

TACO TUESDAY: Perfect for Taco Tuesdays - or any day of the week! Get creative when making tacos, burritos, nachos, fajitas, and other great Mexican dishes!

REMOVABLE WARMING POT: Removable, 16-oz. warming hot pot keeps queso, meats, beans, rice at the perfect temperature; pot can be removed, allowing for easy clean up

TOPPING TRAYS: Includes six removable topping trays, which are perfect for holding your favorite toppings such as lettuce, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, salsa, olives, jalapenos, & more!

TACO HOLDERS: Comes with four taco holders that hold hard or soft shell tacos, keeping your taco stay upright to help you create your perfect taco

LAZY-SUSAN DESIGN: Easily share across the table and make sharing and decorating easy with the spinning lazy Susan design

OTHER FONDUE USES: Melting pot can also be used for nacho cheese, fondue parties, dipping strawberries, marshmallows, breads, and more

EASY CLEANING: Topping trays and melting pot remove for easy cleaning