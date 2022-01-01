This Taco Tuesday Nonstick Fiesta Griddle with Warming Drawer is a sleek, stylish griddle. Cook, warm, and serve foods for large groups with ease! It features a die-cast aluminum griddle that provides an even heating surface and non-stick coating makes cleaning simple. The adjustable thermostat ranges from 200-400 degrees while the warming tray keeps foods ready to serve. Make every fiesta a Taco Tuesday!

TACO TUESDAY: Multi-purpose griddle is perfect for making fajitas, street tacos, quesadillas, burritos and more - perfect for any fiesta!

ALUMINUM GRIDDLE: Die-cast aluminum griddle provides even heating surface, resulting in efficient and consistent results

LARGE COOKING SURFACE: The new and improved large 20-inch by 10-inch non-stick griddle allows you to cook other types of foods as well such as pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, omelets, hash browns, French toast, grilled cheese, and more

ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT: Control the temperature with the adjustable thermostat dial (ranges from 200-425°F) ranges from to make a variety of grill-top foods

WARMING DRAWER: The new and improved warming drawer under the griddle keeps foods hot and ready to serve - perfect for warming tortilla shells

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Stay-cool handles and bezel keeps your hands safe, preventing burns

EASY-TO-CLEAN: Grease catch tray removes while the nonstick surface easily wipes clean, making clean up a breeze

Model: TTFGR20RD