Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Tortilla Warmer
1 pcUPC: 0008267700271
Product Details
The Taco Tuesday Tortilla Warmer is the perfect way to keep tortillas warm! Ideal for any fiesta or family dinners, this warmer can also keep pitas, flat breads, pancakes, and waffles warm! It's super easy to use - just place the food in the tortilla warmer and heat in the microwave and you will have warm tortillas for hours. It's also dishwasher safe and easy to handwash so clean up is a breeze. Make every fiesta a Taco Tuesday!
- TACO TUESDAY: Tortilla warmer holds up to 8 inches of tortillas, pitas, flat breads, pancakes, waffles, and more - perfect for any fiesta
- EASY TO SERVE: The warmer is completely insulated and the tight-fitting lid keeps the heat in, ensuring it will keep food warm and ready to serve for hours
- MICROWAVE SAFE: Reheating for use in microwaves only - not for conventional ovens
- DISHWASHER SAFE: Made of durable, dishwasher safe plastic
- NOT JUST FOR TORTILLAS: You can use this handy warmer to serve casserole dishes, pasta, salads, chips and more
Model: TTTW8GR