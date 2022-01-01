The Taco Tuesday Tortilla Warmer is the perfect way to keep tortillas warm! Ideal for any fiesta or family dinners, this warmer can also keep pitas, flat breads, pancakes, and waffles warm! It's super easy to use - just place the food in the tortilla warmer and heat in the microwave and you will have warm tortillas for hours. It's also dishwasher safe and easy to handwash so clean up is a breeze. Make every fiesta a Taco Tuesday!

TACO TUESDAY: Tortilla warmer holds up to 8 inches of tortillas, pitas, flat breads, pancakes, waffles, and more - perfect for any fiesta

EASY TO SERVE: The warmer is completely insulated and the tight-fitting lid keeps the heat in, ensuring it will keep food warm and ready to serve for hours

MICROWAVE SAFE: Reheating for use in microwaves only - not for conventional ovens

DISHWASHER SAFE: Made of durable, dishwasher safe plastic

NOT JUST FOR TORTILLAS: You can use this handy warmer to serve casserole dishes, pasta, salads, chips and more

Model: TTTW8GR

