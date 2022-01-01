TILT SERVING DOOR: Outfitted with a tilt door, scooping and serving popcorn has never been easier.

HANDY STORAGE COMPARTMENT: Conveniently store your popcorn kernels, oils, seasonings, candy or other serving accessories in the see-through storage compartment located in the base of the unit.

EASY MOBILITY: 11-inch spoked wheels with convenient pull handle allows the cart to be wheeled wherever it's needed.

COUNTERTOP USE: The top is easily removable, allowing it to be doubled up as a countertop unit.

MOVIE THEATER POPCORN AT HOME: Whether it's movie night or snack time, this cart pops up to 10 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch to keep popcorn buckets full.

NOSTALGIA POPCORN KITS: Perfect for use with all Nostalgia Popcorn Kits! (Theater Hot Air & Kettle Kit-KPK400, PPB600-Reusable Popcorn Bowls, PCSP5-Pre-Measured Coconut Oil Popcorn Kit).

BUCKET INCLUDED: 5-quart, easy-to-clean popcorn serving bucket included - making you feel like you're at the movie theater!

LIGHTED INTERIOR: Lighted interior creates a fun and pleasant room ambiance and allows you to watch your popcorn pop.

2.5-OZ. KETTLE: Stainless steel kettle holds 2.5-ounces of popcorn kernels and is designed with a built-in kernel stirring system and dual-hinged lid to easily empty popcorn.