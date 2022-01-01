This cart will bring the family together for movie night with its vintage look reminiscent of the silent movie house and carnivals of the 1900s. The large 2.5-ounce kettle with dual-hinged lid and built-in stirring system pops delicious crunchy popcorn. Featuring tempered glass windows and door, a lighted interior allows you to watch each batch pop to perfection. The tilt door allows for easy access serving and make sure to keep everything you need in the convenient see-through storage compartment located in the base. Popcorn has never tasted so good at home!

Pops up to 10 cups of popcorn per batch

Large 2.5 ounce stainless steel kettle with built-in stirring system and dual-hinged lids

Lighted interior for easy viewing and room ambiance

Tilt door for easy serving and access

See-thru storage compartment in the base to store supplies

11-inch spoked wheels and pull handle allows for easy mobility

Removable top for countertop use

Model: KPM200CART

